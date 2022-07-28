NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

NCR Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. 3,482,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of NCR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

