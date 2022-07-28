NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) is BCK Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172,467 shares during the quarter. NeoPhotonics makes up 2.4% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,698,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,003,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,074,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,093,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,902,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Insider Activity at NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Price Performance

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,620 shares of company stock valued at $241,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NPTN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $839.54 million, a P/E ratio of -120.77 and a beta of 0.77. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.