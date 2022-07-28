Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Down 78.0% in July

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the June 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBXG traded up 0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,555. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.30 and a 1-year high of 20.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.38.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

