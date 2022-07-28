New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.90.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.89. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.57.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

