New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
EDU traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 411,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $26.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
