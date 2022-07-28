New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 316,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVSAW remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,958. New Vista Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

