New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,294 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Caterpillar worth $221,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,487. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.