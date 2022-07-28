New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Intuitive Surgical worth $236,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.51. 11,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,745. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

