New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $207.01 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $207,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.35.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $13.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $434.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.72, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

