New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $482.58 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,654,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 511,964 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Cisco Systems worth $482,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 210.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 240,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 163,199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,363.0% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 112,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 104,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 625,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 167,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.