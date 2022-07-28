New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Applied Materials worth $271,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

