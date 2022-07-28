New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,981 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $573,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 100,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,860. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

