New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,462 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $218,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.05. 6,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,535 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,129. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.