New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,707 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,598,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $202,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,004,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

