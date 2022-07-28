Newfound Research LLC Invests $70,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $141.67 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.