NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -304.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $389,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $353,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

