Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

