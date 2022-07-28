Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 12-Month High at $193.25

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.25 and last traded at $193.14, with a volume of 7608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 172,950 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,866,000 after buying an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

