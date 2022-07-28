NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $621.00 million-$633.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 346,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 571.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,338 shares of company stock valued at $867,755. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

