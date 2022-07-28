NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Maintains Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.00.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NICE traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.40. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 197.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 68.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 43,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.