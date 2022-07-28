NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,502. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day moving average is $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in NICE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in NICE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

