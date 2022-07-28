NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.12. 167,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

