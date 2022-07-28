Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Down 2.2%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.45 and last traded at $54.45. Approximately 337,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 343,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Separately, CLSA reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.

The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.53. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

