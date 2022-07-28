Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $316.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSC. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.42.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

NSC opened at $243.24 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

