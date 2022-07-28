Northeast Investment Management Has $65.40 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,884,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $639,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Trading Down 1.0 %
V stock opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.64.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.