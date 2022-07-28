Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGC. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 287,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,794 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 829,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $9.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.