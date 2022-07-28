Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 3.2 %

NTIC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $97.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

