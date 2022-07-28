Northland Securities Trims Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Target Price to $85.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 60,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.93. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NYSE:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.26 million.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

