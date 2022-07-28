Northstar Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $368.66 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.04 and its 200-day moving average is $386.79.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
