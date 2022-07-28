Northstar Group Inc. Buys 1,624 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.58 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $458.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

