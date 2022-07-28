Northstar Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 551,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $244.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

