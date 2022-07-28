Northstar Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $102.78 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $203.27. The stock has a market cap of $278.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

