Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 1,479 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

