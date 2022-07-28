Northstar Group Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

