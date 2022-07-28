Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 148,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,758,922 shares.The stock last traded at $82.48 and had previously closed at $82.08.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

