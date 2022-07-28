Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Down 86.4% in July

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NOM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
