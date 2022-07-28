O Dell Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,982 Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSST. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $16,160,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 437,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 92,511 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 55,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,116,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.87. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $50.96.

