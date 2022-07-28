O Dell Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 12,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,573. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.