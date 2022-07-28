O Dell Group LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 9,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,886. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

