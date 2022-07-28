O Dell Group LLC Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $284.75. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.41 and a 200 day moving average of $283.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

