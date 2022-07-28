O Dell Group LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Watsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 580,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WSO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,262. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day moving average is $269.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.40.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

