O2Micro International (OIIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OIIM opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $111.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O2Micro International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

