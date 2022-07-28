Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,305 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

