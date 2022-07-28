Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $477,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $116.45 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

