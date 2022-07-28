Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RHS opened at $169.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.08 and a twelve month high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

