Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.54. 323,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,949,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

