Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 147,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.92. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

