Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $282.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.94.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $273.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.