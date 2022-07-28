Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. 2,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

