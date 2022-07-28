Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $15.45. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $2,011,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Stories

